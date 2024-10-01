Peace Projects in 170 Countries : HWPL Celebrates a Decade of Global Commitment to Peace

Starting from September 18, 2024, the 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit has been celebrated in various locations worldwide, reaching 122 countries, including Suva, Fiji. Under the theme ‘Creating a World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration,’ this event commemorates, global leaders’ and citizens’ commitment to peace that lasted for a decade, with an eye towards future strategies to promote global harmony.

HWPL stated that the purpose of the anniversary is to review achievements since 2014 and discuss future plans. Various sessions are being held in each country at different levels to gather regional talents and establish networks essential for tailored peace strategies, strengthening regional networks to tackle local peace threats and harnessing collective capacities.

In line with the event keyword of regional cooperation, HWPL formed a partnership with the intergovernmental organization Group of 7+(G7+) and high-level political forum organization The Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) to develop peace initiatives. G7+ was established to unite conflict-affected countries by a vision of peace, stability, and development, with 20 member states, and the Parlatino was founded to promote development and integration within a framework of full democracy, having 23 member states.

In Fiji, the event was held on September 28 at the Wesley City Mission Hall under the topic: ‘The Importance of Building a Peace Community in the Region with Youth as the Seeds of Peace.’ The event was attended by a total of 164 people, including Hon. Sashi Kiran, the Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, and Hon. Mahendra Chaudhry, the former Prime Minister of Fiji and current leader of the Fiji Labor Party.







Hon. Sashi Kiran stated in her congratulatory message that Fiji understands the value of peace as essential to the well-being of all—a lesson ingrained in the nation’s history. She emphasized that peace is not merely an option; it must be intentionally built, nurtured through understanding, and sustained by the collaboration of communities, governments, and, crucially, the youth. She added that through education, leadership opportunities, and engagement in peacebuilding activities, we can foster an environment where our youth can thrive and lead the way in cultivating a society that prioritizes peace above all.

The former Prime Minister of Fiji and current leader of the Fiji Labor Party, Hon. Mahendra Chaudhry, said, “As a Fijian, I have witnessed the complexities of achieving peace firsthand. On May 14, 1987, Fiji experienced its first coup d’état, staged by elements within the Army. Since then, Fiji has been subjected to three more coups. The nation as a whole has paid a heavy price for these events. At the heart of this peacebuilding process is our youth. We must invest in our young people by providing them with the education, opportunities, and platforms to engage in meaningful ways.”





Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL said, “We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is to fulfill our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one.”

This peace summit engages social representatives in peace projects in different countries. In South Korea, the ‘Together: Connecting Korea’ officially was launched for a national campaign for social harmony. Aligning with 230 civil society organizations, this campaign connects generations and diverse cultures, and carries out various environmental protection activities.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) is an international NGO affiliated with UN ECOSOC. Through 10 years of international cooperation for peace, HWPL has 500,000 members in 170 countries and is carrying out peace projects through MOAs or MOUs with 1,014 organizations in 105 countries. For more information about HWPL and its ongoing peace initiatives, please visit [HWPL’s website](http://www.hwpl.kr).