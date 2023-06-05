FIJI Water Foundation Classroom Grant is providing enriching education opportunities for the people of Fiji.



Students in the classroom of 2022 Classroom Grant recipient, Ruby Tubailagi, a Year 6 teacher at Nabitu District School. Her passion for teaching literacy and making reading fun for her students was a major reason why she was selected as an awardee along with nearly 300 other recipients.

Source: Supplied

FIJI Water Foundation with heartwarming news about its Classroom Grants initiative, ahead of the start of the second school term.

FIJI Water Foundation announced on May 16 that it will be awarding grants totaling FJD $1.2 million in 2023 to support 281 teachers. From the busy capital of Suva to the country’s harder-to-reach outer islands, these grants will support classroom projects covering a range of needs from technology upgrades to learning excursions and career readiness equipment.

Jessica Murphy, head of school for St James Anglican Primary School in Levuka, was delighted when her classroom was selected to receive a grant for their Kindergarten Classroom. “The FIJI Water Foundation Grant has made a significant difference in our kindergarten’s ability to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our students to learn and play. The new equipment will not only provide entertainment for the children but also contribute to their physical, social, and emotional development.”

The FIJI Water Foundation’s Classroom Grants program is just one way of representing their ongoing commitment to providing enriching educational opportunities for the people of Fiji.

The application deadline for the next Classroom Grant program is March 2024, and successful applicants will be announced in April 2024.

Source: FIJI Water Foundation.