Fiji’s national airline to implement piece based baggage concept and offer additional baggage allowance

Fiji Airways has implemented a new “piece based baggage policy” that will make it easier for passengers to travel with less bulky luggage. The National Carrier is abandoning its weight-based policy for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Pacific Islands in order to simplify baggage handling for guests and enhance their experience.

Business Class passengers will be able to check in two pieces of checked luggage each weighing 30 kilograms. This is also same for the service from Nadi to Honolulu. Guests traveling in Economy Class will be permitted one 30-kg piece. The policy for Canada and the mainland United States has not changed. The policy goes into effect for reservations made on or after December 15, 2022, for travel that begins on or after February 1, 2023. The new policy, according to Mr. Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Airways, will enhance the Five Star travel experience that the national carrier has championed.

From 23 kilograms to 30 kilograms, Fiji Airways increased the checked baggage allowance for Economy Class. All international flights operated by Fiji Airways now offer an additional 7 kg of checked baggage to all passengers. Families and individuals traveling with a lot of shopping, sporting, or photography gear will appreciate the new 30 kg checked baggage allowance.

The Fiji Airways A350-900 XWB aircraft. Photo: SUNBIZ

By VISHAL NAICKER