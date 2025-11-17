From Hinduism, Buddhism to Islam… 500 Global Religious Leaders Come to Korea to Learn the Book of Revelation

An unprecedented international event discussing religious harmony through the “Bible” will be held in Korea amid ongoing religious conflicts.

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus) announced on the 30th that it will host the “3rd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations” in Cheongju from October 30 to November 2. The event will proceed under the theme “Path of Understanding Led by the Bible, Path of Peace Walked Together by Religions.”

The “Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations” is an international exchange program seeking interfaith dialogue and peace centered on the prophecies and fulfillment recorded in the New Testament Book of Revelation. This special lecture, which began in Korea, has been gaining global religious attention as participation doubles with each session.



The first special lecture held in February 2024 saw participation from about 80 leaders from 10 religious orders across 28 countries including Korea, while the 2nd Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations last year graduated about 270 religious leaders from 57 countries.After the 2nd special lecture, many religious leaders confessed that it became a motivation for spiritual growth, leaving testimonials such as “I want to come back with fellow religious leaders to learn at the 3rd event,” “I will spread today’s inspiration upon returning to my country,” and “This program will become an international event in the future.”

This year, the event will be held at its largest scale ever, with over 1,000 participants including 521 religious leaders from 61 countries. With participation transcending religious denominations and sects, the Korea-originated biblical program is being evaluated as establishing itself as a “dialogue platform for global religious communities.

Participants resonate with Chairman Lee Man-hee’s proposal to “know the fundamental meaning of religion through scriptures, understand each other, and become one.” Religious leaders will spend the 4-day, 3-night program learning and discussing the true meaning and fulfilled reality of Revelation, the core and conclusion of Christian scripture, while seeking “answers for humanity’s peace.” Through discussions, they plan to confirm together “how God’s will is being fulfilled on Earth” and broaden interfaith understanding. Beyond lectures on the fulfilled reality of Revelation, various programs leading religious

culture are scheduled, including ▲Scripture experience programs ▲World Religious Leaders’ Revelation Contest and awards ▲Revelation animation viewing ▲Revelation sculpture exhibition ▲Honorary Interfaith Educator appointment ceremony.

Additionally, venues for interfaith understanding and solidarity have been prepared, including ▲United prayer meetings transcending religions under the theme of “peace” ▲Presentations of religious leaders’ peace activity cases ▲Table discussions creating regional religious peace cases.

A Shincheonji Church official stated, “This special lecture is an opportunity to confirm that the Bible is not just one religion’s scripture but contains common truths for achieving human peace,” adding, “We expect this to be an occasion to understand each other’s faith through scriptures and restore religion’s original mission of peace and harmony.