Even the Non-Religious Captivated by the “Word of Shincheonji” — “It Became a Turning Point in My Life”

Zion Christian Mission Center of Shincheonji Church of Jesus has once again proven its positive impact on individuals’ values and way of life.

According to a survey conducted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus from October 17 to 25 among 1,285 soon-to-graduate students, 97.9% of respondents said they were “satisfied with the changes in their lives after completing the course,” the church announced on November 4.

When asked about the areas in which they experienced the most significant changes (multiple responses allowed), 99% gave positive answers. The most common response—chosen by 50.7%—was “greater inner peace and emotional stability.” Notably, many respondents in their 20s said they had overcome feelings of uncertainty and anxiety about life. One lifelong believer shared, “I always lived with fear of death, but that fear

has vanished. Through this program, I finally met the true God I had longed for.” A male graduate in his 70s added, “I’ve gained both peace of mind and a renewed attachment to life.”

Another participant remarked, “I now have direction and purpose in life, and the emptiness I used to feel has disappeared.”

At the same time, 46.7% said they experienced spiritual growth and a deepening of their faith. A graduate in his 20s said, “I tried to learn more about God and the Bible through various programs in the Christian world, but I didn’t gain much deeper understanding. However, through the Mission Center, I finally came to understand the Bible correctly.”

A 60-year-old male graduate shared, “I wanted to believe in and rely on God’s existence, but I couldn’t. Now, that pain has disappeared, and through the Book of Revelation, my faith has become unshakable,” expressing the change and growth he experienced in his faith.

In addition, 42% said “discovering a clear purpose in life” was the most meaningful change they experienced through the course.

One graduate stated, “I had been drifting without any major goals, but this course became a turning point in my life. I found purpose, discovered what true happiness means, and I’m grateful to finally have direction and purpose in life.

Other notable positive outcomes reported by respondents included:

Developing a more positive outlook on life (41.2%)

Gaining a heart of forgiveness and love (38.3%)

Improved interpersonal relationships (25.8%)

Better stress management and problem-solving skills (20.4%)

Gaining a new perspective on work and social life (16.5%)



Notably, 57% of the graduates identified as non-religious. This indicates that the authenticity of the Bible’s message resonated not only with existing believers but also with those who had no prior faith experience, drawing them to the Mission Center course.



Participants commented, “At first, I thought it was just a Bible lecture, but it turned into an opportunity to reflect on life and relationships,” and “Regardless of religion, it helped me establish the standards I live by.” They shared experiences that transcended religious boundaries.

Furthermore, 99.6% of respondents said the course “helped them understand the Bible or build a sound faith,” while 94.5% expressed satisfaction with the instructors and curriculum — including 73.3% who said they were “very satisfied.”