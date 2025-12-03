Graduates of Seoul James Tribe of Shincheonji Practice Lovethrough Kimchi-Making Service

Over 100 Graduates…Delivering 250 heads of Kimchi (1,000kg) to

National Meritorious Organization

Graduates of the 116th Class at the Zion Christian Mission Center of Seoul James Tribe took their first step in practicing love by conducting kimchi-making volunteer work for the year-end.

Seoul James Tribe in Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Tribe Leader Yu Yeong-bin) held a ‘Year-End Kimchi-Making Volunteer Festival’ at Hara Plaza in Sanggye-dong, Nowon-gu, Seoul on the 29th of November, conducting kimchi-making and a donation ceremony.

On the 29th of November, graduates of the 116th Class of Seoul James Tribe pose for a commemorative photo with national meritorious people attending the event.

The event was organized with the meaning “Let us act according to God’s teaching to serve,” and over 100 graduates of the 116th class of the Zion

Christian Mission Center participated, sharing in the spirit of giving. Tribal Leader Yu Yeong-bin stated, “The event for today holds great significance as it is held together with the graduates,” adding, “We hope this volunteer work becomes a time to convey love, filled with gratitude that we can live thanks to the sacrifices of our national meritorious people.”

The graduates carefully mixed 250 heads of salted cabbage with seasoning, dividing the finished kimchi into 150 boxes. After completing the kimjang(kimchi-making), experiential programs including ▲ a game zone ▲ a food sharing zone ▲ a thank-you message zone ▲ and sock-ring keychain making followed, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On the 29th of November, graduates of the 116th Class of Seoul James Tribe gather to make kimchi together.

Graduate Go Joon-soo (29, male, Sanggye-dong, Nowon-gu), who participated in the

kimchi-making volunteer work, shared his thoughts: “It was especially meaningful to participate in the kimjang with the evangelist who taught us the Word for a year. I feel proud that the gratitude and positive changes I received through the Word led to this service.”

Another graduate, Park Hye-in (48, female, Yangju-si, Gyeonggi Province), said, “This was my first volunteer work beyond blood donation, but being with fellow graduates gave me courage.” She continued, “After learning the Word, I began wondering ‘how can I practice love and peace?’ and today feels like the first step toward that.”

The 250 heads of kimchi prepared that day were delivered to ▲ the Nowon District Veterans Association in Seoul ▲ the Nowon Branch of the Seoul Chapter of the Republic of Korea Korean War Veterans Association. The delivery ceremony was attended by the president and secretary-general of the Veterans Association and the president and vice president of the Nowon Branch of the Korean War Veterans Association, who expressed their gratitude.

The Vice President of the Nowon Branch of the Korean War Veterans Association expressed gratitude, stating, “Shincheonji Volunteer Group’s kimchi support was a tremendous help.”