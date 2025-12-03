Shincheonji Church Members First Clean-up Campaign in Lautoka

On Saturday morning (29th November, 2025) between 8am to 10am, members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony(hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji) Lautoka branch gathered at Lautoka city for their first city clean-up campaign.

After getting permission from the Lautoka City Council, Shincheonji Church members and children went through the city area from SPD, through Navutu and on to the Main round-a-bout and towards the Natabua junction, picking up plastics wrappers, cans, bottles, and paper garbage along the roadside walkway and drainage. They filled up 15 sacks of garbage which they disposed to the city rubbish dump at Lovu.

The reason for this exercise was :

a)To help maintain the beautiful Lautoka city clean and tidy image

b)To help fight against environmental pollution ensuring proper disposal of all garbage

c)To educate our children to be more responsible citizen in keeping our city and homes clean and tidy

d)Also it is one of the church’s ways of contributing to our city and people

Led by the hard-working Church leaders, a good turnout of about 30 members and children wearing their beautiful yellow church identification vests, equipped with gloves and garbage bags marched along the roadsides picking up rubbish under the bright sunny Lautoka morning. After collecting rubbish the group sat down under the shade of the roadside trees and each one drew on a piece of paper their imagination of a future city they want to live in.

Shincheonji Church is not only limited to the teaching of the Word of God free of charge, but also practice charity work through its members and contributes to the health and hygiene livelihood of all people in their cities and neighborhood.

The Church is looking forward to continuing its clean-up campaign as well as a variety of volunteer works and hope to continue to contribute to the city and its people mainly in living a God-fearing life and practicing the word of God by showing love and taking care of people in our neighborhood.