Healthy Bounce” Brings Community Together for Peace and Wellness in Lautoka

Lautoka, Fiji – On 21 April 2025, the Peace Plogging & Reflection Program was held at Lovu Seaside in Lautoka, hosted by international peace NGO HWPL, IPYG, and the local youth group ONOP. The event was organized under the theme “Creating Peace and Eliminating Dengue Breeding Grounds”, with a focus on encouraging health-conscious living, environmental care, and youth-led peacebuilding.

At the center of the program was the Healthy Bounce Challenge, a community fitness activity designed to promote physical wellbeing and social connection. Participants of all ages took part in a light jumping exercise set to music, creating an energetic and inclusive atmosphere. The activity was specifically developed to address the rising concerns around non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji, such as diabetes and hypertension, by encouraging consistent and enjoyable physical movement.

An HWPL Fiji representative stated, “Rather than simply raising awareness through lectures or campaigns, we wanted to create a shared experience that is active, enjoyable, and deeply meaningful for our communities. The Bounce Challenge was our way of showing that wellness and peace can go hand in hand.”

Beyond physical activity, the program included One-on-One Reflection Time, where participants engaged in guided conversations about their experiences with peace-related efforts and hopes for their communities. This created space for dialogue across different backgrounds and generations, strengthening mutual understanding.

Later in the afternoon, participants also took part in a community plogging activity, collecting waste along the coastline and identifying areas of stagnant water to help eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds—directly addressing local concerns related to dengue fever.

The event concluded with a group reflection session and refreshments, offering an opportunity for participants to share takeaways and explore future collaboration. Organizers noted that the program aimed to demonstrate how physical health, interpersonal dialogue, and environmental action can together serve as a foundation for lasting community peace.