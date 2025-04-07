HWPL Hosts 9th Annual Peace Commemoration in Suva, Fiji

Community-led peace efforts highlighted at event held at the Fiji Museum

SUVA, FIJI – Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), hosted the 9th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) at the Fiji Museum on Saturday, 29 March, underscoring the power of community-led peacebuilding.

Under the theme “Building Bridges for National Peace Initiatives: Establishing Citizen-led Legislate Peace Program” the event brought together civil society members, youth groups, and local leaders to discuss practical ways to strengthen peace initiatives in Fiji and beyond.

The program began with a welcome speech by Mr. Epeli Bakatava, Vice Branch Director of HWPL Fiji, followed by congratulatory remarks from a representative of the Ministry of Information. Ms. Anya Marchenko, Branch Director of HWPL Fiji, gave an overview of HWPL’s global peace work, including the DPCW and its related “Legislate Peace” initiative, which encourages legal frameworks and community engagement to prevent conflict and foster harmony.

Introduced in 2016, the DPCW, comprising 10 articles and 38 clauses, advocates It calls for the peaceful resolution of disputes, disarmament, the prohibition of force, and fostering a culture of peace. The declaration has been supported by various communities and leaders across countries.

Locally, HWPL Fiji is carrying out a community-driven project titled “HOPE in FIJI,” focusing on public health and environmental sustainability. The initiative includes:

– Fiji-Bounce, a dance challenge on social media to raise health awareness

– Fiji Plogging, a clean-up campaign combining jogging and litter collection

– Peace Marathon, a public run to promote the message of unity and peace

The plogging activities in collaboration with ONOP (One Nation Our People), a national youth NGO, has seen successful events in Lautoka and Suva. Local media have covered the events, and additional campaigns are scheduled for 19 and 20 April.

The commemoration concluded with a keynote address from Mr. Abdul, President of ONOP, followed by a group photo with all attendees.

HWPL Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with community members and organizations to expand grassroots peace initiatives throughout the nation.