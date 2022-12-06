World Competition Day Celebrated on the Theme Competition Policy and Climate Change

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission hosted an essay writing and poster competition to honor World Competition Day which was celebrated worldwide on 5th December, 2022.

The eligible participants for essay writing competition were Fijian citizens who are 12 years and above. Meanwhile, the age category for poster competition was up to 12 years old. Both the essay and poster competition were based on the theme “Competition Policy and Climate Change”.

The winners for both the competitions were announced on the 6th day of December, 2022. Winners for the Essay Writing Competition were published on the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Facebook page. The first cash price of $500 was awarded to Abhishek Ronveila, second cash price of $300 to Dhirisha Prasad and the third cash price of $200 to Nubaisha Nisha Khan.

For the Poster Competition, the first cash price of $300 was awarded to Avish Prakash Dube, second cash price of $200 to Ranaena Reddy and the third cash price of $100 awarded to Yuvaan Miransh Kumar.

Competition policies are very important as they assure businesses trade fairly and without anti-competitive tactics. In any country, such policies help maintain the quality of goods and services, assure there is wide range of the goods and services of the same kind, reduced price of goods and services, more innovation of goods and services and attracts more investment in a country which creates more job opportunities. Having a competitive business environment helps keep the economy of a country steady.

In Fiji, FCCC has made price control of certain basic needs goods for the purpose of consumer affordability and also assuring that businesses thrive. Competition among the businesses has also created interest in the investment of green innovation and consumer empowerment to choose goods from climate friendly businesses. Business industries contributes a lot of greenhouse gases from countries hugely dependent on the use of fossil fuel to generate power and energy to operate business activities or even to supply electricity to household use. A shift from business activities that generate huge amounts of greenhouse gases to a green innovation or renewable energy sourced business activities to produce goods are the major challenge in most countries to combat the impact of climate change effects on the smaller countries such as South Pacific nations.

By VISHAL NAICKER