Shincheonji Taekwondo Team Win 4 Golds, 7 Silvers, 14 Bronzes at ‘2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition‘… A Great Achievement of All Members Winning Prizes

Following the Kim Un-yong Cup, All Members Win Prizes for Two Consecutive Competitions… Proving Their Skills on the World Stage

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man-hee Lee, hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus) Taekwondo Team once again proved their skills on the international stage by winning prizes at the ‘2025 Park Jeong-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition’.



On the 19th, the Shincheonji Taekwondo team player Jeong Jun-yong, who participated in the '2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition' held at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium in Gyeongbuk, is demonstrating his Poomsae in the individual event of the official Poomsae. This competition is an international Taekwondo competition held in Sangju, Gyeongbuk from the 18th to the 21st.

The ‘2025 Park Jeong-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition’ was hosted by the Park Jeong-hee Cup Organizing Committee and co-hosted by the Gyeongbuk Taekwondo Association and the Sangju City Taekwondo Association.

Approximately 4,200 athletes from 18 countries around the world, including Korea, the United States, and France, participated in a heated competition at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium from the 18th to the 21st. The competition consisted of various events such as comprehensive competition, breaking, poomsae, kicking, and actual sparring, and evaluated the participants’ skills in a three-dimensional manner.

Shincheonji Taekwondo team had a total of 25 athletes participate in the official poomsae individual competition held on the 19th, and despite the short preparation period, they displayed dazzling skills through focused training and persistent effort. As a result, they achieved the feat of winning 4 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals, with all of them winning awards.

In particular, this competition was also notable as an opportunity to enhance the cultural and diplomatic status of the Republic of Korea. The performance in the international competition held in Korea, the home of Taekwondo, is evaluated to have left a strong impression on domestic and international participants.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus actively carries out talent development and healthy community activities in various fields such as sports, culture, and arts as well as faith, and plans to continue to realize healthy lives and social contributions through sports in the future.