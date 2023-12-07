Fiji Airways welcomes JetBlue as interline partner

National Airline continues to grow its footprint in North

America

25th October 2023: Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline is proud to announce JetBlue based out of the United States as our newest interline partner.

The partnership means guests can purchase fares on both airlines on one ticket, seamlessly connecting customers between flights on Fiji Airways and JetBlue. This includes through-check from the initial point of departure to the final destination. Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andre Viljoen has welcomed JetBlue saying the potential for

both airlines are limitless.

“Americans who have been yearning for a holiday in Fiji will now find it much easier to connect onto our flights out of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Research tells us that many Americans have a misconception that Fiji is too far away, and difficult to get to. With this partnership, Fiji Airways has made it even more convenient to reach our Fijian paradise.

We have been exploring innovative means to grow our footprint in the United States, and I am delighted that JetBlue has come onboard as an interline partner.”

Fiji Airways’ growth strategy has a key focus on the US market, and with this new partnership we are presented with the potential to grow the market size between the US East Coast, Utah and Florida.

“With JetBlue, we can welcome guests beyond the US given the airline’s 100 domestic and international networkdestinations including, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando, Utah and San Juan,” added Mr Viljoen. Not only can Americans easily reach Fiji, but using Fiji Airways broad network, connect onwards to Australia, New Zealand,

Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan) and Pacific Island countries using just one ticket. This is also a win for Fijians and other Pacific Islanders who

want to explore more of the United States, visit friends and family, or connect on to other parts of the world. With JetBlue, guests can plan a flight with multiple connections using one ticket. Fiji Airways flies daily between Nadi and Los Angeles and up to five times a week to San Francisco.

Source: Fiji Airways