Fiji Airports runway maintenance to affect domestic services

Fiji Link flights reviewed in light of FAL outer island runway
maintenance.
08th Dec, 2023: Fiji Airports Limited has advised Fiji Airways subsidiary Fiji Link of a program of runway maintenance works scheduled at five outer island airports during 2024. Over the course of these maintenance works runways at Labasa, Savusavu, and Matei (Taveuni) will be closed or have their usage restricted causing certain flights to be rescheduled or withdrawn. A list of these closures and restrictions is as follows:
|Airport
|Construction Timelines
|Duration
|Operational Status
|Labasa
|6th May 2024 to 16th June 2024
|6 weeks
|Partial closure from 10am to 3pm each day.
|Savusavu
|24th June 2024 to 14th July 2024
|3 weeks
|Full closure.
|Matei
|5th August 2024 to 17th August
2024
|2 weeks
|:Full closure from 5th to 11th
August.
:Partial closure after 2pm
each day from 12th August
to 17th August.
|Rotuma
|September 2024
Dates TBC
|4 – 6
weeks
|:Operational.
:No impact on scheduled
flights for two concurrent
days (e.g. Wed/ Thurs,
other days closed.
|Lakeba
|October 2024
Dates TBC
|4 weeks
|:Operational.
:No impact on scheduled
flight on Thursdays, other
days closed.
A list of affected flights can be accessed here. These flights will not be available for booking during the maintenance period while guests who
have already booked will be provided with alternate dates for travel.
This list is subject to change should there be changes to the planned
maintenance schedule for the listed airports. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our valued
guests for their understanding.
Source: Fiji Airways