Fiji, New Reigning Melrose Cup Champions 2022

Fiji's players celebrate with the trophy after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament final match between New Zealand and Fiji for the in Cape Town on September 11, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

The Fiji Men’s 7s team defeated the 17 years- reigning New Zealand Men’s 7s team at Cape Town, South Africa this morning.

The Melrose Cup tournament is held every four years. Having previously attained the title in 1997 and 2005, this 2022 win is Fiji’s third scoop of the Melrose Cup. With a spectacular 29- 12 win against New Zealand, this is only but a testament to the days of hard work and sacrifice that have been put in by the boys.

Jerry Tuwai, being the only player on the team to be a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and now World Cup winner extends the team’s gratitude for the support and prayers they had received nation-wide.

By FAUSTINA TOTOVOSAU