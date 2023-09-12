Final term commences for schools.

Primary and secondary students returned to school today for the start of another academic term all around the country. This is an important term for students as they will sit for exams that will determine all the student’s movement in 2024 highlighted minister for education, Aseri Radrodro.

Students are returning after a break of two weeks. The minister encouraged students to work with parents and teachers for a smooth term and to work hard in school.

Radrodro also conveyed his best wishes to the students.

BY: Shaniyah Khan.