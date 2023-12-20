LOCAL CHARITIES EXPRESS GRATITUDE TO FIJI WATER FOUNDATION FOR A YEAR OF WONDERFUL GIVING

More than 750 Fiji-based Employees at The Wonderful Company Donated FJD $250K+ to Support Nonprofit Organizations in 2023

SUVA (December 2023) – The FIJI Water Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations in Fiji, today shared the transformative impact delivered through its 2023 Wonderful Giving program. Through this one-of-a-kind program, all full-time employees are granted an annual amount of company funds to give to nonprofits of their choice. From local organizations and neighborhood recreation centers to veteran groups and hospitals, the FIJI Water Foundation believes it is important to give back, particularly in the communities where its employees live and work as part of its philanthropic approach to place-based giving.

“At the FIJI Water Foundation, we believe that by listening to, investing in, and collaborating with the places we call home, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone,” said Marie Smith, manager, FIJI Water Foundation. “The Wonderful Giving program is one of the many ways we support the people of Fiji by providing critical funding that’s focused on education, health and wellness, community development initiatives, and more.”

This year across the islands of Fiji, more than 750 employees at The Wonderful Company participated in the program and collectively donated to 56 nonprofit organizations. The FIJI Water Foundation is a division of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles that’s dedicated to offering high-quality, healthy brands, and helping communities thrive. Together, Fiij-based employees achieved 100% participation and have proudly donated over FJD $250K to the Wonderful Giving program this year—to help build stronger neighborhoods and uplift those in need.

Some of the 2023 Wonderful Giving recipients in Fiji include:

In 2023, 114 Fiji-based employees donated to the Fiji Cancer Society to support advocacy, education, and patient programs for cancer patients and their families. “We greatly appreciate the FIJI Water Foundation’s donation to Fiji Cancer’s cause and your willingness to collaborate,” said Sema Maca, events coordinator, Fiji Cancer Society. The Society is the primary cancer center in Fiji and has a specific taskforce designed to address cervical cancer, which is Fiji’s most common form of cancer.

The Golden Age Home in Suva is an aged care facility that looks after Suva’s elderly population. “Thank you to the FIJI Water Foundation for the continuous support,” said Nitishma Kumar, care officer, Golden Age Home Suva. This year, 15 employees in Fiji donated to the Home to help fund sanitary and hygiene products for its residents.

WOWs Kids Fiji (Walk on Walk Strong)

WOWs Kids Fiji is named after the song titled “Walk on, Walk Strong,” written by Tae Kami, a young Tongan girl who sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 15. The song reflected Tae’s dream of bringing higher quality cancer care to children in the South Pacific. “We are so thankful for the FIJI Water Foundation and their annual donation. These funds usually come at a time when we are searching for funding and we’re very grateful,” said Mere Williams, team leader, WOWs Kids. This year, 31 Fiji-based employees donated to the charity to raise awareness about childhood cancer and help administer cancer screenings in the Ba/Ra/Rewa province.

Father Law Home

The Father Law Home provides essential shelter and comfort for elderly men and women. “The residents, Sister, and the Father in the Law Home Management Board would like to say a big “VINAKA VAKALEVU” to you and your staff at the FIJI Water Foundation for the wonderful gift and donation you have blessed the 28 residents of Father Law Home,” said Joeli Moceivale, manger, Father Law Home.

This year, 15 employees in Fiji donated to the cause which directly funds the purchase of food items for 28 residents.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)

SPCA Fiji aims to improve the lives of all animals in Fiji through their animal shelters, animal abuse investigations, and veterinary services. “Thank you for coming to SPCA to deliver this great news, we appreciate it and are grateful for your donation,” said Iliaseri Melvin Bale, junior veterinarian intern, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This year, 16 employees in Fiji donated to the SPCA through the Wonderful Giving program to help fund shelters, outreach clinics, and subsidized clinic services.

Source: Fiji Water foundation