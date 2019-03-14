MINISTER VUNIWAQA MEETS WITH THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE SECRETARIAT OF THE ALL- CHINA WOMEN’S FEDERATION

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Hon Mereseini Vuniwaqa on the margins of the Ministerial interactive dialogue for the 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) met the Vice President of the Secretariat of the All- China Women’s Federation, H.E Mrs. Xia Jie.

Minister Vuniwaqa and H.E Xie Jie discussed areas of cooperation that can be beneficial to both Fijian women and the women from China.

Minister Vuniwaqa said that women in our two countries can learn from each other in terms of the economic empowerment of women and the finessing of handicraft skills of women.

H.E Xia Jie also expressed her interest on visiting Fiji towards the end of the year to learn firsthand on possible areas of cooperation. “Fiji has a lot to offer for the empowerment of women but we feel that with the help of our partners like the All-China Women Federation, Fijian women can achieve more.”

Hon. Vuniwaqa also met with the Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection of Indonesia, Ms. Yohana Susana Yembise to discuss matters under the MOU between the respective Ministries which was renewed on the margins of the National Women’s Expo in Suva last year. The Minister for Women from Indonesia also expressed her interests in visiting Fiji before the end of year and looks forward to exploring more of the work that is being carried out at grass root level for the women.