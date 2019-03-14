Youths Empowerment In SRHR Training In The West

More than 20 youths were successfully engaged in a Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Training in the Western Division. The purpose of the workshop was to allow youths to recognize the linkages between sexual reproductive health and human rights.

The one week training had being coordinated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the Rogorogoivuda House in Lautoka. Youths from youth – led organizations, civil societies, NGOS, faith – based and those working in the health sector were part of this one week training.

Jonasa Radidisa, a representative from Ignite4Change was fortunate to be selected among the 20+ youths that are in attendance at the training.

He acknowledged the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the opportunity and had indicated that the training was a space for youths to discuss sensitive topics which may not be discussed in their communities due to cultural reasons.

Adi Makelesi, an aspiring law student at the University of Fiji who was part of the training pointed out that the training allowed youths to be empowered and that the information she has acquired from the workshop will be disseminated to her colleagues, family and her community.