NADI HOSPITAL TELEPHONE LINES UNDER MAINTENANCE

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services wishes to inform the general public that the Nadi hospital landline is currently undergoing maintenance.

Arrangements are being made with Telecom Fiji Ltd for a temporary solution to address this issue.

Fijians are advised to call the mobile number 8913506 for emergencies only and seek assistance from the hospital staff.

The Health Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and assures the public that efforts are being made to restore the landline through TFL as soon as possible