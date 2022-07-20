The Most Expensive Hotels in the World

A private island resort in the Seychelles is the most expensive hotel in the world, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com

The survey compared rates at luxury hotels around the globe this summer, with the findings based on the minimum price two people sharing a double room would have to pay at a particular hotel or resort in August.

With a minimum nightly rate of $6,851, the North Island Lodge, located on a private island close to the Seychelles’ main island of Mahé, emerged as the priciest hotel. The exclusive property features 11 villas dotted along the island’s untouched beaches, along with numerous dining options and a luxurious spa. Guests can also enjoy watersports activities including scuba diving, snorkelling, paddle boarding, and sea kayaking.



Second in the survey’s rankings is One & Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda, where guests can expect to pay $6,800 for a double room this summer. Situated in the village of Kinigi, in the foothills of the breath-taking Virunga Volcano Range, this lavish resort is self-styled as a jungle chic haven – and it’s easy to see why. Surrounded by verdant jungle scenery, it boasts sumptuous accommodation, along with an outdoor swimming pool, a spa and a fitness centre. It is also, as the name suggests, a popular base for gorilla spotting.

Indeed, among the remainder of the top ten priciest hotels this summer are a number of other African safari lodges, which invite guests to spend the day seeking out wild animals in their natural habitat before retiring in upmost luxury and comfort. In fact, the continent of Africa is represented by 5 of the top 10 most expensive hotels. Perhaps more surprisingly, the United States only has one inclusion in the top ten – the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

The following table shows the 20 most expensive hotels in the world. The rates listed reflect the average nightly price two people can expect to spend at each respective hotel or resort for the period spanning July 1 – August 31, 2022.

1. North Island (Seychelles) $6,851

2. One & Only Gorilla’s Nest (Rwanda) $6,800

3. Como Laucala Island (Fiji) $6,440

4. Singita Grumeti Sasakwa Lodge (Tanzania) $5,800

5. Amangiri (United States) $4,913

6. Singita Lebombo Lodge (South Africa) $4,688

7. Belmond Eagle Island Lodge (Botswana) $4,550

8. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island (Maldives) $4,473

9. Singita Boulders Lodge (South Africa) $4,456

10.Singita Ebony Lodge (South Africa) $4,456

11. Deplar Farm (Iceland) $4,155

12. Belmond Khwai River Lodge (Botswana) $4,050

13. Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge (Botswana) $4,050

14. Brush Creek Ranch (United States) $3,957

15. Amanzoe (Greece) $3,950

16. The Ranch at Rock Creek (United States) $3,936

17. The Brando (French Polynesia) $3,909

18. One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti (Tanzania) $3,600

19. The St. Regis Maldives $3,535

20. Amanyara (Turks & Caicos) $3,467

