Voter Services Centres Re-Open

The Fijian Elections Office [FEO] has reopened its Suva and Lautoka Voter Services Centres [VSCs] as of today – 18 March, 2019.

The Labasa VSC will open from 9am tomorrow – 19 March, 2019.

Director Corporate Services Mr Sanjeshwar Ram said the FEO is re-opening VSCs in the three locations to ensure voter services are available to all Fijians.

“These Voter Services Centres are not only for voters living in the particular locations, but for all Fijians from anywhere in the country. Whether you are resident in Suva, Lautoka or Labasa – or just passing through, please feel free to access our services.”

The Voter Services Centres provides the following services:

1. Registration of new voters

2. Update or correction of details

3. Replacement of VoterCards

Fijians can also visit the VSCs to inform the FEO of deceased voters as well as other matters or queries related to the FEO.

The Voter Services Centres are located at the following addresses:

– Suva – 10 Thomson St, GPO Building, Suva

– Lautoka – 36 Vitogo Parade

– Labasa – Legal Aid Commission Building, Old Courthouse, Jaduram St

The Suva VSC is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturday. The Lautoka and Labasa VSCs are open from 9am to 4pm on weekdays only.

The FEO also wishes to advise all registered voters that the VoterCards issued before the 2018 General Election are still valid.