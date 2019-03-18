Three prisoners who escaped from custody in Lautoka

A search is underway following the escape of three prisoners from the custody of Lautoka Police early this morning.
The three are Joeli Nukunawa, Issac Mathew James and Emosi Baledrokadroka.
They escaped from the Lautoka Police Station where they were kept in custody awaiting court for a case of aggravated robbery.
The three are considered to be dangerous and we would urge members of the public to call Crimestoppers on 919 if they have information of their whereabouts.
Members of the public must also remember that it is an offense to harbor escaped prisoners and would urge people to do the right thing and report their whereabouts.
An internal investigation is also underway to establish the circumstances of how the three escaped from Police custody.