“We Have Mastered the Book of Revelation”…Shincheonji Produces 60,000 Graduates

“I have mastered the Book of Revelation. I came to Shincheonji and finally understood the Revelation that no seminary or church could ever explain.” Countless believers who had long suffered from a lack of understanding of the Bible flocked once again to Shincheonji this year, sharing similar testimonies during the graduation ceremony.

On the 2nd, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (led by Chairman Lee Man-hee), held the ‘Graduation for Class 116 of Zion Christian Mission Center’ at Shincheonji Cheongju Church, announcing that 59,192 students had completed the program. They are described as “believers who have mastered the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation.” The Zion Christian Mission Center teaches the full scope of the Bible systematically, focusing on prophecy and fulfillment to explain God’s will and the flow of the Scriptures. To graduate, students must complete all three levels of study—elementary, intermediate, and advanced—and achieve a score of at least 90 on a comprehensive exam.

During his address, Chairman Lee Man-hee stated, “The Bible says that anyone who adds to or takes away from the Word cannot enter heaven (Revelation 22:18–19). Our Shincheonji Church of Jesus proudly declares that we have mastered the Book of Revelation.” He continued, “If one truly wishes to have genuine faith, they must learnhere in Shincheonji.” He also emphasized, “Many claim to believe in Jesus but do not follow the Bible completely. Do not rely on church authority—examine yourselves to see if your faith is truly grounded in Scripture.”

Despite heightened persecution, criticism, and obstruction directed toward Shincheonji Church of Jesus, this year’s graduating class reached 60,000. In particular, the number of pastors completing the course has steadily increased, with acumulative total surpassing 13,500 in the past four years.

A testimony by Oh Sun-kyung, a former pastor and one of the graduates, drew particular attention. She shared, “I had established three churches and believed I wasa faithful servant dedicating my life to God’s kingdom. But deep inside, I always carried the heavy burden that I could not understand Revelation. After reading the Bible over 30 times without finding answers, I felt ashamed before my congregation

and eventually gave up my ministry.”However, she added, “On the first day of class at the Zion Christian Mission Center, my heart opened within an hour. Every lesson was grounded purely in the logic and

truth of the Bible.” With emotion, she declared, “Now I can boldly proclaim, ‘I have mastered the Book of Revelation!’”

He also urged other pastors: “Now that the secrets of Revelation have been revealed, our role as shepherds is to guide God’s flock to heaven. Let us first fully understand and uphold the promised Word, humbling ourselves before the Scriptures and achieving perfect faith alongside our congregations.”

General graduates also expressed being deeply moved by the logical and

Scripture-centered teaching. Park Sang-jun (44, male), who had been a Presbyterian believer for over 40 years, confessed,“I used to criticize Shincheonji and even watched documentaries attacking

it. But when I followed my wife to the Zion Christian Mission Center, I realized

Shincheonji truly teaches according to the Bible.”