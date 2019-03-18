Nadi International Airport achieves Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation

Nadi International Airport has achieved Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) this week.

Fiji Airports Executive Chairman, Faiz Khan said this latest achievement is a testimony of Nadi International Airport’s positive contribution towards the mitigation of climate change.

“Nadi International Airport has received two major ACI recognitions within the space of a month! This is a fantastic achievement by the entire team at Fiji Airports. It shows how our airport is leading the way in the region,” Mr Khan said.

“In 2017, Nadi International Airport became accredited for Level 1 Mapping. This has now been upgraded to Level 2 Reduction. Nadi International Airport hopes to achieve Level 3 or even Level 3+ in the future. Nadi International Airport is now embarking on substituting its peak electricity load when the national grid relies on diesel, with solar. ”

“In order to receive the Level 2 accreditation, Nadi International Airport formulated a carbon reduction target and carbon management plan. Fiji Airports was able to demonstrate a reduction in our carbon emissions over the last three years. Our transformed and modern Nadi International Airport has a state-of-the-art Building Management System, LED lights and there is more focus on natural light throughout the terminal.”

ACI Asia-Pacific, Regional Director Mrs. Patti Chau said, “The accreditation is a demonstration of Nadi International Airport’s commitment in operating the airport in an environmentally, sustainable manner, which is particularly crucial for a Pacific Islands airport. Congratulations to everyone at Nadi International Airport for this remarkable achievement. We look forward to working closely with the airport in their journey towards carbon neutrality.”

Last month, Nadi International Airport received Silver Recognition under the Green Airports Recognition 2019 for airports that have less than 10 million passengers annually. The Green Airports Recognition is a separate airports environmental improvement and best practices sharing initiative established by ACI Asia-Pacific.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation is a global carbon management programme. It independently assesses and recognises airports’ efforts to manage and reduce their carbon emissions. There are 4 different levels of accreditation: Mapping, Reduction, Optimisation and Neutrality