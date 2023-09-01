Khloe Kardashian Legally Changes Son’s Name 13 Months After His Birth

The Good American co-founder has finally legally established ‘Baby Boy Kardashian’s name as Tatum!

13 months after the birth of her adorable baby boy Tatum, Khloe Kardashian has finally taken steps to legally establish his name! According to an August 31 report by PEOPLE, the mom of two, 39, and her ex Tristan Thompson were granted the request to legally change the one-year old’s name from the birth certificate’s moniker of ‘Baby Boy Kardashian’ to Tatum Thompson by a Los Angeles judge on Thursday.

The former couple welcomed their little guy via surrogate back in July of 2022. Tatum joined big sister True Thompson, who is now five years old and starting kindergarten! Certainly, kids were on the TV star’s mind as she took to Instagram stories the same day with some thoughts about children and spirituality. “Teach your children to pray, so if their little hearts feel heavy, they can go to God and not the world,” read a meme shared via the platform.

Clearly, Khloe understands both the challenges and joys of being a mother. “The first couple months are really wild,” she opened up during a June confessional on The Kardashians, as Tatum was turning 9 months old. “He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that’s just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy.”

She added, “You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is.” And in an August 2022 interview, she opened up even more about the experience of becoming a mom for the second time.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she told ELLE at the time. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

SOURCE: Hollywoodlife.com