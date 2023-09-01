Jawan box office to create history: Shah Rukh Khan to hit 125 crore on day 1, 400 crore on first weekend? Check prediction

Jawan is all set to break all box office records and create new unsurmountable ones. Shah Rukh Khan’s marketing skills, amazing star cast and stylized action, the film is all set to create a new benchmark.

Shah Rukh Khan is going to rule the box office all over again after the massive success of Pathaan. Jawan will be releasing in a few days that is September 7, 2023. Until now, the superstar hasn’t released the trailer of Jawan as he wants to ignite the curiosity around the film day by day. It is claimed that Jawan star has planned the box office collection of the film each day, and the early prediction of Jawan box office collection will leave you stunned and how. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has been hailing Shah Rukh Khan as the marketing king and reveals that the superstar has planned the first collection of Jawan and that is rupees 125 crore, which will break all the records and earn around rupees 600 crore within the weekend. Now that is massive.

SOURCE: Bollywoodlife.com