New Aircraft arrives for Fiji Airways.

Fiji Airways welcomed its fourth A350 Airbus at the Nadi International airport. The aircraft traveled over the river Nile in Egypt and then over Chennai India via a quick stop at Singapore before arriving to Nadi this morning.



The Fiji Airways A350-900 Airbus ‘’ The Island of Vatulele’’ Photo: FBC News.



The new addition to the fleet has been named The Island of Vatulele and was welcomed by all staff of the airline company and women of Vatulele Island at the Hangar office.

It has not been long since Fiji Airways welcomed its third aircraft known as the Island of Beqa. The Island of Vatulele was brought home by captain Richard Yuen and captain Aaron Dean.

BY: Shaniyah Khan.