ShincheonjiVolunteerGroup Step Up After Typhoon: Cleanup Restores Access at Shirley Park, Lautoka



LAUTOKA, Fiji In the wake of a destructive typhoon that swept across Fiji, large trees toppled violently across Shirley Park in Lautoka, blocking the main street of central park grounds and disrupting daily pedestrian access for local residents, leaving the community space impassable and in disarray.



This Saturday morning(11st,April,2026), a dedicated volunteer group stepped forward to address the post-typhoon chaos, launching an urgent cleanup operation to restore safety and accessibility to the beloved community park. Arriving on-site fully prepared, Shincheonji Volunteers immediately got to work, tackling the massive fallen trees, scattered branches and storm-generated debris with unwavering unity and determination.



“What touched me most was not just the physical work of clearing fallen trees and cleaning up the park, but the love, warmth, and hope they brought to the people of Lautoka. In a time when the community was affected by the storm, these volunteers became a source of light and comfort, proving that kindness and teamwork can quickly restore order and bring healing after disaster. ”Said by one Shincheonji volunteer member brother Peni.



Spending the entire morning working side by side, the team collaborated seamlessly to carry out the arduous cleanup tasks. Equipped with proper tools, they carefully sawed the enormous fallen tree trunks into manageable sections, cleared tangled branches piece by piece, and thoroughly tidied up all litter left behind by typhoon. Every volunteer poured their energy into the work, overcoming physical challenges of the heavy-duty cleanup to restore order to the park.



Thanks to their collective effort and selfless dedication, the blocked pathways were fully reopened, and the park was swiftly cleared of storm wreckage, once again becoming a safe, accessible space for Lautoka residents to enjoy. The volunteer team’s quick response and hard work not only resolved the immediate safety hazard but also radiated warmth, love and light throughout the community, lifting spirits in the aftermath of the natural disaster.



Local residents expressed sincere gratitude for the Shincheonji volunteers’ timely assistance, noting that the voluntary service brought tangible comfort and hope to the community.

“As someone who was there to witness this meaningful act of service, I was truly moved by the selfless spirit and strong sense of unity shown by the volunteer team. Amid the mess left by the typhoon, they chose to step forward, work hard, and care for the community without hesitation.



”Said the brother Sirmon. The heartfelt initiative stands as a powerful reminder of the strength of unity and compassion, proving that collective kindness can quickly mend the disruptions caused by natural disasters and light up communities in times of need.



“This cleanup activity was more than just a post-typhoon recovery effort —it was a powerful expression of care for one another. It was a privilege to interview and observe such a dedicated group, and their actions have left a deep and positive impression on everyone present.” Said by the representative of Lautoka City Council.



Standing at the cleanup site in Shirley Park, Lautoka, the air was filled with the fresh smell of damp soil and faint scent of sawdust. Working alongside the volunteers for hours, I was deeply impressed by their incredible unity and teamwork. Despite the mess left by the typhoon, the smiles on their faces and the harmony in their cooperation quickly cleared away the gloom.



I asked one of the volunteers,“ Why did you choose to come and do this hard and dirty work on the weekend?” His answer was simple yet powerful:“ Because this is our home.”



In that moment, I truly understood what it means that actions speak louder than words. This report is not just a record of a post-typhoon cleanup operation, but a touching story of how a group of people, with love and responsibility, are rekindling hope and light for the community after the storm.