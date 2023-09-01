MenuMenu

Increased prices of gas, fuel and kerosene effective from today.

The rising prices of gas, fuel and kerosene from today will mean that people will need to start paying more for it.

The Fijian competition and consumer commission has announced a new price list for the month of September whereby unleaded fuel has gone up by 8 cents to $2.87 per liter.

Diesel has increased by 14 cents and is now $2.51 per liter, Premix has climbed by 11 cents and is now $2.87 per liter, and kerosene has grown by 13 cents to $1.93 per liter.

The price of 12kg gas is vat exempt and will now cost $35.35 which is an increase of $2.73 and a 4.5 kg gas cylinder is now $13.26 which is an increase of $1.03 while autogas will cost $1.91 which is an increase of 15 cents.

BY: Shaniyah Khan.

